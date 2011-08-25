Hello Israel! Glenn Beck Held His Big Restoring Courage Rally In Jerusalem Today (VIDEO)

Glenn Beck held his big Rally to Restore Courage in Israel today.



The New York Times reported that “hundreds” showed up and that “other events on the tour, held at larger venues, drew crowds numbering in the thousands.”

People on the ground there tell us attendance was the expected 1700 (tickets sold out a while back) plus 3000 people gathered at a viewing station in Safra Square in Jerusalem.

The event hasn’t attracted the level of attention here that Beck’s big rally in Washington D.C. did last year — presumably in part because Jerusalem is not exactly a Western media mecca — but received a great deal of coverage in Israel.

The NYT noted that Beck “has been embraced by much of the Israeli right for portraying the Israeli-Arab conflict as a struggle for the survival of Western civilisation. But many in the Jewish establishment have a conflicted relationship with Mr. Beck, finding his overuse of Holocaust imagery distasteful and some of his venting too provocative.”

During his hour long address Beck called for “global movement” to support Israel.

In August, I challenged Americans to live a life of honesty and integrity. This year I have a new challenge. Today, I ask you turn your eyes to Israel and restore courage. I have been asked: What can you teach Israel about Courage? My answer is simple. Nothing. Then they ask: Why are you coming to Israel? Because, I say: In Israel, you see courage.

Beck is set to start his new GBTV show on Sept 12.



