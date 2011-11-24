Glenn Beck Is Pretty Sure Obama Will Get Re-Elected Next Year

Glenn Beck and Don Imus have the type of relationship that can’t be described, only observed. The two regularly join each other’s radio shows and what usually ensues is a cross between comedy, hilarity, and banter with some great content mixed in. This morning was no different when Beck joined Imus to discuss Beck’s latest book, “Being George Washington.”



The discussion started with Beck jokingly blasting Imus for not reading anymore and Imus asking if Beck believes in Heaven. Beck responded yes, and said that hell probably looks like Imus’s set. Imus then proceeded to tell a joke about a dream he had where George Washington complains that Beck is the one who wrote a book about him while Lincoln got Bill O’Reilly.

They finally got to the book: “The ironic thing about George Washington is that we are telling lies about a guy to show how honest he is,” Beck said, a reference to the thorough process Beck used to make sure the book was historically accurate.

“What’s true about George Washington is he is a guy who spent his entire life doing the things he didn’t want to do,” Beck said, before joking that Imus would have known that if he read the book.

“I got a lot of things to do Glenn,” Imus responded, “and one of them is fight cancer, if you don’t mind.”

You can watch the entertaining interview below:

video.foxbusiness.comAs a bonus, the second part of the interview turned to current politics. It was then that Beck made a bold prediction: Obama will get re-elected. Why? “They know something that we don’t know.” Watch below:

video.foxbusiness.com

This post originally appeared on The Blaze.

