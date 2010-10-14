Glenn Beck Is Not Dying

“I want you to know, I’m not dying,” Glenn Beck announced on his radio show this morning.



TVNewser reports via TheRightScoop that the Fox News Channel host has neither cancer nor multiple sclerosis nor lupus. But he does have nerve damage likely related to his past alcoholism.

Also, as some liberals may be secretly (or maybe even not so secretly) satisfied to learn, half of Beck’s vocal chords are paralysed at the moment.

“I had two MRIs, two CAT scans and then I was going into the PET scan, and they said, ‘We’ve read all of the others we don’t think you have cancer,” Beck told his listeners following a four-day stay at Utah’s Huntsman Cancer Institute.

Beck first announced on Oct. 8 that he would be taking several days off to have himself checked out for various physical ailments he’d lately been experiencing, including “problems with feeling in his hands and feet.“

