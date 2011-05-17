Glenn Beck Is Going To Hold A Rally In Israel This Summer Called 'Restoring Courage'

Apparently Glenn Beck just announced this on his radio show.



Here’s what’s running on his site right now:

Last summer we set out to Restore honour in Washington, DC. This summer it is time to Restore Courage. Taking a stand is not always easy, but now more than ever it is imperative that we live with conviction and do the right thing. It is time for us to courageously stand with Israel.

“I invite you to join me in Israel this summer to stand together and show the world what living a life of faith and honour really means. I invite you to join me in my quest to Restore Courage,” Glenn said.

More information on this event will be made available in the next few days.

Beck went to Jerusalem on a surprise trip last week (video here) and broadcast a radio show from there. It’s unclear whether that was a scouting trip for this rally or the inspiration for it.

Beck has tangled with many Jewish groups here in the States in the past few years, many of whom have charged him with anti-Semitism for his coverage of George Soros as well as some questionable Nazi references made on his show.

Of course, Beck has also received support from people like Abe Foxman, head of the ADL, who came out in defence of Beck after Jewish Funds For Justice ran a full page ad in the Wall St. Journal calling on Rupert Murdoch to ‘sanction’ him.

Last August Beck famously held is Restoring honour rally in Washington, D.C. which attracted hundreds of thousands of people. Beck admitted on his radio show today that he’s unsure how many people will show up to this rally — and it goes without saying security will be a enormous concern — but he says he believes “I’ve been asked to stand in Jerusalem.”

Audio of the radio announcement below.



