Glenn Beck Is Now Asking Congress To Sign His Non-Violence Letter

On Monday Glenn Beck issued a challenge to “all Americans, left or right, regardless if you’re a politician, pundit, painter, priest, parishioner, poet or porn star to agree with all of the following.”

The ‘following’ is a list of things Beck wants Americans to renounce, which you can read here, but essentially he is asking everyone to renounce violence, be it physical, rhetorical, or otherwise.

And now he is apparently sending this letter out to Congress. Which, admittedly is a brilliant move because it gives him the ability to namecheck (or chalkboard check) everyone who doesn’t sign it every time it suits him.

Politico reports they obtained an email sent to Congressional offices from a Fox producer, Virginia Grace.

From: Grace, Virginia

Sent: Tuesday, January 11, 2011 9:45 PM

Subject: [LIKELY_SPAM]Glenn Beck// Fox News Request for Rep. ….

Dear XXXX,

Following the tragedies in Arizona, Glenn Beck has put out a challenge to all Americans to denounce violence (please see below). He would like to invite all members of Congress to participate in this challenge. He would like to publicize the list of participating members tomorrow on our show as a message of unity. I am hoping assemble a list of members wishing to participate tomorrow by 3 PM EST (our show airs live at 5 PM EST). Please let me know if you are interested. Should you have any questions, my direct line is

212-301-xxxx.

Thanks so much,

Virginia Grace

Almost as interesting is the fact this is being sent out by Fox News and not Glenn Beck’s people. Is Fox trying to buttress their own ‘tone it down’ argument with Beck’s call for niceness?

