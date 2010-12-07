Glenn Beck Imagines What An Al Gore Presidency Might Have Looked Like (Hint: It Includes A 'Trip' To The Day Spa)

10 years after Al Gore lost the White House to George W. Bush in a recount New York magazine has put forward the question many Dems spent much of the Aughts contemplating: ‘What would an Al Gore presidency have looked like?’



Here is part of Glenn Beck‘s (yes) response. Short version: It sounds an awful lot like the Bush presidency we got…but with polar bears!

By now the election was old news, as were the good old days of a high-forties approval rating. The American people had developed the attention span of a 6-year-old in the middle of Ritalin withdrawal. We need something new, Gore thought while staring out at the South Lawn—and where is my four o’clock appointment?

Gore’s four o’clock was another one of the bright young minds that he liked to surround himself with, a guy named Barry Obama. (Who continued to maintain that his name was Barack, leading Gore to once advise him that no one in North Carolina would ever be caught dead voting for a guy named Barack.) Barry had come to the administration as deputy attorney general via an under-the-radar deal between Gore and Jack Ryan, now the senator from Illinois. Though he had been leading Barry in the polls, Ryan didn’t want to take any chances, so he called in a favour. He had information about a certain late afternoon Gore had spent in a hotel in Chicago a few years back. A trip to the day spa had turned into a second chakra-release party.

Barry had tried to hold out for the top gig at the Department of Justice, but too many questions would be raised if a guy with virtually no experience somehow became attorney general. It was completely implausible. He finally gave in and dropped out of the Senate race after Gore threw in a month-long “fact-finding” trip to Spain for him and his family.

Read the rest here, including Gore’s getting snapped “pouring Heinz 57 on a freshly cut polar-bear porterhouse.”

