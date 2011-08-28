GLENN BECK: Hurricane Irene Is "A Blessing" -- A Reminder To Stockpile Food And Water For Armageddon

Glenn Beck has a different take on Hurricane Irene than most east-coasters.



He says it’s “a blessing”–a reminder to you to go our and fill your house with a cache of food and water so you’re ready for Armageddon. (Or something–In this quote, at least, he doesn’t specify what you’re getting ready for):

How many warnings do you think you’re going to get, and how many warnings do you deserve? This hurricane that is coming thorough the East Coast, for anyone who’s in the East Coast and has been listening to me say ‘Food storage!’ ‘Be prepared!’

… If you’ve waited, this hurricane is a blessing. It is a blessing. It is God reminding you — as was the earthquake last week — it’s God reminding you you’re not in control. Things can happen. Be prepared and be someone who can help others so when disaster strikes, God forbid, you’re not panicking.

CNN speculates that Beck’s promotion of food hoarding stems from his Mormonism. CNN quotes the web site of the Church of Jesus Christ Of the Latter Day Saints as saying:

Our Heavenly Father created this beautiful earth, with all its abundance, for our benefit and use. His purpose is to provide for our needs as we walk in faith and obedience. He has lovingly commanded us to “prepare every needful thing”… so that, should adversity come, we can care for ourselves and our neighbours and support bishops as they care for others.

There’s a food-calculator on the site. To last three months, you’re supposed to lay in 300 pounds of rice and other grains and 60 pounds of beans.

