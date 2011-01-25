GLENN BECK: How Come The NYT Isn't Worried About Inciting Death Threats Against Me And Sarah Palin

Glenn Beck is still angry over the NYT story from this weekend about how he has inspired death threats against academic Frances Fox Piven.



Actually, he is angrier. Or at least for the purposes of television he is angrier.

In their complaint to Fox News The centre for Constitutional Rights said this in reference to Beck remarks on Piven:

“We are vigorous defenders of the First Amendment…However, there comes a point when constant intentional repetition of provocative, incendiary, emotional misinformation and falsehoods about a person can put that person in actual physical danger of a violent response.”

Beck extrapolated on the group’s statement (but not before linking them to George Soros!) to indict the NYT and (presumably) their coverage of the ‘rhetoric’ around the Giffords shooting.

If they truly believe that constant intentional repetition of falsehoods about a person could put them in danger has the New York Times even bothered to consider what effect the NYT and the rest of their peers are having on me, or Rush Limbaugh, or Bill O’Reilly, or Sarah Palin, and Tea Party members?

Again I am reminded of The Princess Bride line: “Never get involved in a land war in Asia.” Except for these purposes it might read: Never get involved in a rhetorical battle with Glenn Beck’s television show. Video below.

