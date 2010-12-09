Glenn Beck: Hey George Soros, Here's How I'd Create A Dictatorship!

Call it dueling hyperboles.



According to Forbes, at a dinner yesterday George Soros reportedly warned attendees that America could be on the ‘verge of a dictatorial democracy courtesy of Glenn Beck and Fox News.

Today Glenn Beck, along with his pipe, chalkboard, and spooky voice, described exactly how he might accomplish setting up that dictatorship.

Hint: It’s a combination of Obama and Soros. And funny voices. Video below.



