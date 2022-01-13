Glenn Beck says he has caught COVID-19 again and it’s ‘getting into my lungs’

American commentator Glenn Beck speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference CPAC held at the Hilton Anatole on July 10, 2021 in Dallas, Texas. Getty Images

Glenn Beck said he has COVID-19 for the second time and this time it’s “getting into my lungs.”

The unvaccinated conservative host said he is currently taking ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, and fluvoxamine.

Beck — who first caught COVID-19 in December 2020 — told Mark Levin this week that he is “not concerned.”

Conservative host Glenn Beck said he has caught COVID-19 for the second time — and said this week that the virus is “getting into my lungs.”

“It’s a lighter case, but it’s now starting to get into my lungs today. [It’s] a little disturbing,” he told Mark Levin during Levin’s daily radio show on Wednesday.

Beck said he has had COVID-19 for about a week and while he is not getting worse, he is not getting better yet.

“I’m not going downhill. I’m feeling better, it’s just getting into my lungs. You want to avoid that,” Beck said, occasionally coughing during the interview.

Beck has not been vaccinated against the virus, but told Levin he is “on all the medication and treatment.”

Beck said he was taking the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin as well as hydroxychloroquine, and fluvoxamine. The drugs — which have been championed by anti-vaccine activists and skeptics — have not been proven effective against COVID-19 and haven’t been approved by federal regulators for use to treat the disease.

“My doctors are hitting it really hard,” Beck said during the radio show. “This is basic science, this is basic medicine,” Beck said of the medications he is taking to fight his virus.

“I am not concerned about it, I’m really not,” Beck told Levin. “I am just done with this whole COVID thing.”

Beck added that he hasn’t taken monoclonal antibodies, claiming the COVID-19 treatment “doesn’t seem to be working for the new strain.”

But in his Instagram post announcing his positive COVID-19 test, Beck seemed to express interest in getting the treatment, slamming the Biden administration for not making it more available.

“WHY CAN MY DOCTOR GIVE ME THE TREATMENT HE AND MANY OTHER DR’s Believe in,” he wrote. “Why is it we are out of the Monoclonal antibody treatment?”

Beck first had COVID-19 in December 2020, he wrote on Instagram.

