Glenn Beck Has A Message For Our New Media Editor

Our new, coming-soon media editor, Glynnis MacNicol, just finished up her last day at her old job as editor at Mediaite.



Over at Mediaite, Glynnis got a reputation for her excellent coverage of Glenn Beck, one of the most powerful figures in today’s media business.

That coverage should continue over here when Glynnis takes over our media site, The Wire.

So how cool is it that when Glynnis’s Mediaite colleagues hit up Beck for a goodbye video, he actually complied?

(Answer: very cool.)

In the message, Glenn speculated that “because she’s written some halfway decent or accurate stories about me, I would assume she’s either going to prison or she’s finally getting that medical treatment she’s needed for oh so very long,”

Close!

Watch:



