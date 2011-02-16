According To Glenn Beck The Grammys Were Secretly A Call For Revolution

Ear of the beholder?



On his radio show yesterday Glenn Beck revealed that he felt Muse’s (he is a longtime fan) performance of their song Uprising at the Grammys on Sunday, during which they showed a picture of Prince Charles and Camilla getting mobbed by protesters in December, was a “call to revolution.”

“You have basically a call for revolution by this group…Now, you have to remember these are Europeans, and they have been degraded for a very long time. Really, since the beginning of time. They have had very few glimpses of real freedom, even when England won the Second World War. They didn’t go into freedom. That’s where the Road to Serfdom came from.”

Indeed.

Maybe on his next show Beck can explain exactly where the Magna Carta fits into the Caliphate.

This is not the first time, by the way, that Beck has ‘interpreted’ lyrics to rock songs. Last year about this time he revealed the Beatles were secretly Maoists and had “spelled out” how progressives were secretly operating in their song Revolution.



