Glenn Beck's George Soros Expose Missed One Surprising Thing: His Big Sarah Palin Connection

Photo: David Shankbone via Flickr

Glenn Beck’s epic takedown of George Soros left out something interesting.One of Sarah Palin’s top aids, Randy Scheunemann, has been on Soros’ payroll for years.



From Salon:

Given Soros’ alleged role plotting to destroy the United States, Beck and his Fox viewership might be surprised to learn that one of Sarah Palin’s top aides, [Scheunemann], has been on Soros’ payroll for years.

It’s weird that Beck didn’t mention this.

One, because it would only help further his conspiracy theory: that Soros is plotting to break the US economy the same way he broke the British pound.

And if Soros is surreptitiously backing Palin, and she might become President… Then the U.S. will come to an even quicker, more destructive end!

Before anyone gets too worried that this actually might happen, know that it was the Soros-backed Open Society that funded Scheunemann, and that they gave the money to him to lobby for free rights in Burma, where Aung San Suu Kyi, who was voted into power years ago, is still under house arrest.

Scheunemann and a partner have since 2003 been paid over $150,000 by one of Soros’ organisations for lobbying work, according to federal disclosure forms reviewed by Salon. The lobbying, which has continued to the present, centres on legislation involving sanctions and democracy promotion in Burma.

Here’s the documented lobbying disclosure showing Scheunemann’s work for Open Society.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.