Glenn Beck Reveals The Person REALLY Responsible For Getting Us Into Libya (Hint: It's Not George Soros)

Glenn Beck has pinned down the person responsible for sending us into Egypt. And it’s not George Soros. Or its not directly George Soros.



It’s Samantha Power, a special assistant to Obama and wife of Cass Sunstein (Beck’s favourite boogey man next to George Soros).

Perhaps what’s most amazing about this revelation is that it hasn’t come sooner. Beck has been railing against Sunstein for many a month and it always struck as strange that he never, on air at least, made the connection to Power.

Power is best known for a number of things: playing basketball with George Clooney, being forced to resign from Obama’s campaign after she was caught on record calling Hillary Clinton a monster, and for her Pulitzer Prize winning book A Problem from Hell.

Power was inspired to write the book after reporting on the Kosovo crisis in her early twenties. The book details America’s lack on intervention in various incidents of genocide throughout the 20th Century and why she believes it’s imported America does intervene.

Suffice to say it was not hard to hear Power’s influence in Obama’s remarks on Libya the other night.

Beck heard more nefarious things, namely that Power and George Soros had conspired through the group The Global Centre for the Responsibility to Protect, which naturally gets some funds from Soros and may or may not have a connection to Power (a quick search of the site came up empty, to incite the revolt in Egypt.

His proof of this is a Politico article from November reporting that the NSC and a number of people including Power had met with the Members of the Working Group on Egypt “on the Administration’s ongoing efforts to promote respect for human rights and a vibrant civil society, open political competition, and credible and transparent elections in Egypt.”

Beck’s translation the Egyptian revolutions were not spontaneous they were the result of a meeting Samantha Power attended in the White House and by extension George Soros.

Buried somewhere in this is the grain of truth that Power indeed bears some responsibility for Obama’s decision to strike Libya.

Video below.

