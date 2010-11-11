George Soros Is REALLY George Schwartz And 10 More Terrifying Things We Learned From Glenn Beck's Expose

Glenn Beck ran a terrifying expose of George Soros last night.



Seriously, the first seven minutes are so frightening we couldn’t bring ourselves to watch anymore.

If Beck is right, Soros is going to break the US dollar like he broke the British pound, like tomorrow.

Thank god he’s not. We only heard one source mentioned in the first 7 minutes: Political analysts.

Also, George Soros conspiracy theorists are a dime a dozen. So it seems only natural that Beck picked up on the story. The Soros conspiracy has three elements right up his alley: an anti-capitalist, an anti-USA billionaire, and something that’s about to blow up bigtime.

He re-counts the rest of the theories and BOOM, the scariest show we’ve ever seen. Ratings gold.

His claims:

1. Soros collapses currencies AND regimes (Britain)

2. He has funded revolutions in the Czech Republic, Ukraine, and Georgia

3. He staged coups in Slovakia, Croatia, and Yugoslavia

4. He wants to overturn the US. “He has said it himself on a number of occasions that, ‘what I have done in terms of overturning bad governments, I am going to do in this country.”

5. He has the support of Hilary Clinton – who has said “Our country needs us. We need people like George Soros who is fearless and willing to step up when it counts.”

6. The “Shadow Party” that he has created in the US is modelled after the “Shadow Party” he created in other countries, shortly before he instigated a coup. The centre for American Progress is one of the first of his “Shadow Party” groups. What’s their job? Gain control of the conservative media.

7. George Soros’ real name was George Schwartz.

8. He’s going to take down the United States of America. “The biggest threat to a stable world order is the U.S.”

9. Soros has visited the Obama Whitehouse at least 4 times.

10. Soros has repeatedly called for the devaluation of the dollar.

11. Soros wants the world to be a global society without individual governments, and with one global gatekeeper. Guess who!

And that’s all from the first 7 minutes! See why we had to stop watching?

Watch the terrifying 7 minutes:



