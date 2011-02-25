SPOOKY: Glenn Beck Invites George Soros To Come On His Show

Glenn Beck is still talking about George Soros‘s CNN interview this Sunday, except now he is wondering whether Soros was actually trying to reach out to him.



Beck seems to like the idea.

“It’s almost like…were you reaching out to me George? Were you? Because you can come this show for a whole hour, I would love to talk to you. Come on spooky dude.”

Dare to dream.





