SURPRISE! Glenn Beck Thinks George Soros And Google Were Behind Egypt Revolution

Contain your shock



On his weekly segment on the O’Reilly Factor last night, Glenn Beck made his case about Google being behind the overthrow of the Egyptian government and, of course, George Soros being behind Google.

“When we started to do our homework on this, we found that the State Department has worked with Google and youth groups, I think its A.Y.M. youth group, to organise this revolution. When you heard the President say it was just — you know, it was a youth like you and it’s the new media, it is social networking that brought on the revolution. He was talking about Google.”

So how does Soros become involved in this?

Some executives at Google, including Eric Schmidt, their former CEO, have joined a board, which also included Van Jones and Drummond Pike. Pike belongs to the Tides Foundation, which Soros “helped fund.”

So there’s your connection.

“You can look at Google statements over the past and you can see that they agree with George Soros in an open society. Meaning a challenge, not an open society like a transparent one but an actual borderless world.”

But, as O’Reilly pointed out, Google does not have an editorial point of view, to which Beck replied, “They do in this way. They can order stories.”

So what is Beck’s ultimate point in bringing all of this up?

He says he is simply “not comfortable” with Google being involved with the government.

“I will tell you this, I don’t think they are reading anybody’s email and I don’t think you should boycott them but you should understand who they are and then ask yourself, ‘What do I believe in? I do believe that they are open and transparent enough to be able to feel comfortable with them?’ I think there is enough warning signs here that you need to pay attention to Google.”

At least he isn’t blaming them for trying to cause a global caliphate.

Video below

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.