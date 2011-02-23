In His CNN Interview George Soros Sounded A Lot Like Glenn Beck

I missed George Soros‘s Fareed Zakaria GPS where he responded to Glenn Beck‘s boogeyman claims and Fox News in general (more that latter than the former, actually).



But after watching the clip from O’Reilly’s segment on it last night this quote from Soros jumped out.

“Fox News makes a habit. It has imported the messages of George Orwell, you know news speak. Where you can tell the people falsehoods and deceive them. And you wouldn’t believe that an open society and a democracy these matters can succeed but actually they did succeed. They succeeded in Germany where the Weimar Republic collapsed and you had the Nazi regime follow it.”

I think the Weimar Republic is supposed to be the United States in this scenario — which, for a number of reasons, is a bit of a stretch — making Fox News the Nazis.

Point being, if you switched out the phrase ‘Fox News’ and replaced it with Progressives, or Muslim Brotherhood etc., you’d be forgiven for assuming you were reading a quote from Glenn Beck.

I think we can safely say that much like none of these other things are like Nazis, neither is Fox News. Nazis are like Nazis. Fox News and Progressives and everyone else demonized in the media, meanwhile, are generally the result of a free press and people who know how to do what they do well. It’s disappointing the Zakaria didn’t push back on that comparison.

