Glenn Beck's New Internet Show Already Has More Paid Subscribers Than Oprah's Network Has Viewers

Glenn Beck will debut his new GBTV Internet show “Glenn Beck” at 5pm today.



To watch it you will have to subscribe to GBTV at a cost of $4.95/month, a fact which, combined with the loss of the Fox News platform, has lead many an industry watcher to predict Beck’s imminent demise.

Think again.

The Wall St. Journal reports today that GBTV already has 230,000 subscribers (including the 80,000 that were already signed up for Beck’s Insider Extreme).

Want to put that in context?

230,000 subscribers means that Beck is set to pull in $20 million in revenue in its first year (significantly more than the reporter $3million/year he made at Fox News).

It also means he has more subscribers than Oprah’s OWN network has viewers. According to the WSJ OWN averaged 156,000 people for the month of June.

And while 230,000 is significantly less that the 2.2 million viewers Beck averaged at Fox, it’s to what Keith Olbermann is averaging over at Current TV and Beck’s show hasn’t even started yet.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.