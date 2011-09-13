GBTV! Here Is What You Can Expect From Glenn Beck's New Show Tonight

Back in June Glenn Beck revealed his new Internet channel GBTV in a hourlong free livestream.



Eventually viewers will have to pay between $4.95 and $9.95 a month to subscribe.

At the time the result was impressive, not the least because Beck himself seemed to have regained some of the lightheartedness and humour so notably missing on his FOX News show in its last few months.

More importantly, it was engaging. (The Soros cartoon was merely an added bonus, but more on that later).

What’s clear is that Beck’s team has no real interest in producing a web show; they fully intend to turn-out a high quality television show that just happens to air on the web.

It’s a strategy that has a resulted in a lot of speculation and scepticism from media types (and presumably the attention of a LOT of media execs) but which in the viewing feels like far less of a stretch — watching TV online isn’t exactly a new thing, in fact it’d be interesting to know how many people actually see the Daily Show during its airtime vs. next day clip viewing.

“No one over 55 is using Netflix, no one under 25 is watching TV,” remarked Beck at one point. It’s a prescient and sharp observation and defines exactly the space both GBTV and just about every other media brand is going to have to figure out how to navigate in the next five years, it’s simply that Beck got there first.

The challenge of course will be to get people to pay for it. And judging from last night’s livestream there will be a lot to pay for. Beck and team have laid out some very big plans (no one step at a time launch here!). Whether or not they can pull it off obviously remains to be seen, but after viewing it’s no surprise FOX head Roger Ailes felt Beck was getting too big for comfort.

Today the Wall St. Journal reported that 230,000 people had signed up (including the 80,000 who already belonged to Insider Extreme) ahead of tonight’s premiere but Beck on track to pull in a $20 million profit in the first year.

So! What can you expect?

Here are the highlights. Hint: They include Walt, Disney, Joplin, a clothing line, a futuristic Founding Fathers graphic novel, a comedy show, and a George Soros cartoon.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.