Glenn Beck Wants To Make Sure You Know If He Leaves FOX News It Won't Be Because Of Media Matters

Yesterday on Don Imus‘ show, Bill O’Reilly said that he was unsure if Glenn Beck would leave Fox News at the end of the year.



“This guy is building quite and empire. I mean, like him or not he’s a savvy business guy….I mean, television for me is my main deal, but not for him.”

Beck later responded on his own radio show. Sort of.

Actually he seemed more interested in noting that Media Matters was pushing the clip because they are out to “destroy him” (a fairly accurate description) and that if he does end up leaving FOX News “don’t you ever, ever believe that” Media Matters was in some way responsible (also, true).

Audio below.

