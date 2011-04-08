GLENN BECK: 'We've Signed A New Deal...I'm Not Going To Be Doing The Show For Much Longer'

Glenn Beck revealed a few more details of what his future might look like on his radio show today.



Beck and Fox are still being extra careful to play nice in their statement about each other, but you don’t have to read too much between the lines to see Beck making clear Fox is simply one part of what he does.

And by the sounds of it, may not being doing that much longer.

“It is a new era…if you are a fan and you have come to rely on one of my many branches of my business that being Fox, we announced yesterday that I will be transitioning at Fox,” Glenn said.

“I’m going to remain with Fox producing some specials. I don’t want to get into any more detail than that. We are still going to be working together. We signed a new deal with Fox.“

“Beyond that, I am not going to be doing the 5:00 TV show for very much longer. That will be transitioned out of at their convenience. I have told them that I will work and I will honour my contract and do everything that they would ever need all the way. I am not only respectful of Fox and what it is. It is the most powerful name in news. That is not just America, that is in the globe. There is no other news organisation like Fox,” Glenn said.

Emphasis mine, obviously. But short version seems to be full steam ahead! The sooner the better! Making me wonder if by “not much longer” he actually means as soon as the end of this week.

Video below of the opener of today’s show. It’s always fun when Beck critiques the media’s coverage of Beck (in this case Good Morning America).

