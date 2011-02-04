After Glenn Beck's Egypt 'Explanation' The Other Night The Entire World Googled Caliphate

The other night Glenn Beck explained to his viewers that the current uprising in Egypt was the beginning of a caliphate.



Then he told his viewers to go look it up. Apparently they listened. Caliphate zoomed up the Google trends list on Tuesday.

So basically the word equivalent of what Beck does every time he mentions a book his show and it subsequently zooms up the Amazon.

Needless to say he was pretty proud of himself.

