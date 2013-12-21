Glenn Beck Just Won The Debate About Whether Santa Is White

Glenn Beck is going to be on the Piers Morgan show for a full hour tonight.

CNN has released a few clips ahead of time. Hopefully, the whole hour is as entertaining as the clips it’s released so far.

In the first clip, Beck takes on both the Duck Dynasty debate and the debate about Santa being white. His response: Seriously? Why are we talking about this.

His reaction to the white Santa debate is particularly funny. We don’t want to step on his lines, but basically he points out that Santa is made up, so he can be whatever colour you want.

In the second clip, he talks about Chris Christie. His take: “He’s a fat nightmare.”

