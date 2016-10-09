GLENN BECK: 'Donald Trump is the right's Anthony Weiner'

Conservative media mogul Glenn Beck on Saturday suggested Donald Trump should step down as the Republican nominee, saying he would “beg people” not to continue to defend his “horrific behaviour.”

“Donald Trump is the right’s Anthony Weiner,” Beck told Business Insider in an email, referencing the former congressman infamous for his sexting habits. “This will only end in epic shame.”

“I would hope that conservatives will take a step back and see who they are looking to as their champion,” continued the radio host, a leading member of the Never Trump movement.

He added: “For the good of our credibility I would beg people not to defend this or excuse this horrific behaviour. If this was said in front of you, what would you say? If your son said this, what would you say? If it was said about your daughter or it was your wife, what would you say?”

Beck’s comments were in reference to a hot-mic moment that surfaced Friday in which Trump boasted about kissing and groping women. At the time, Trump said he could “grab” women “by the p—y” because “when you’re a star, they let you do it.”

Trump apologised for the remarks in a video published just after midnight on Saturday, but also signalled he’d fight back attacks by pointing to former President Bill Clinton’s history with women.

“As most said in the 1990’s, character matters. For those who said it didn’t matter, you are seeing the direct result of dismissing behaviour in our leaders,” Beck said. “I have daughters and am so troubled that some are saying that this is the way guys are, or worse yet, that this is old behaviour.”

Beck continued: “First, any man like this is who I have raised my son to to distance himself. Where are the good men who will stand up for our wives and daughters? Second, remember Trump has clearly stated multiple times that he has never done anything where he needed forgiveness. Where was his pivot point. This IS who he is.”

The radio host pleaded with Trump supporters to not “do more damage to your own credibility.”

An avalanche of prominent Republicans, including House Speaker Paul Ryan and party chairman Reince Priebus, have condemned Trump’s comments. Trump’s running mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, said he was “offended” and could not defend the hot mic remarks.

Some Republicans, including Utah Sen. Mike Lee, have gone as far as to call on the billionaire to step down as the nominee and hand the ticket over to Pence.

“Lee’s call for Trump to step down and withdraw from the race is respectful to him and to the process,” Beck wrote on Facebook. “Trump stepping down does not guarantee a Clinton win, but it does guarantee that the Republican Party still stands for something, still allows its members to maintain their own self respect and that it still has a future.”

Trump insisted on Saturday he will not drop out of the race.

