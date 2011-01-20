GLENN BECK: Does CNN Think Its Viewers Are STUPID?

For reasons that may or may not become apparent Glenn Beck reminded me today of Vizzini from The Princess Bride: “Am I going MAD, or did the word “think” escape your lips? You were not hired for your brains, you hippopotamic land mass”



Except what Glenn Beck said was this:

Tell you what, you hold yourself accountable to your standards and I’ll hold myself accountable to my standards and if they meet up, great. And if they don’t, turn the channel. Stupid! Stupid! How stupid does CNN think its viewers are? Maybe that’s why there’s so few of them, because the insult them every single night.

Beck was responding to CNN’s on-air apology for using the word “crosshairs” on air. Said Beck:

Apparently they think one of their viewers might be putting a scope of a rifle…and they wonder why no one was watching their network last night [presumably notwithstanding the Piers viewers].

He also squeezed in an impression of Mr. Rogers: “Everyone out in the neighbourhood is stupid, mindless, zombies….Next week we’re going the ban the word ‘the’.”

Plus some cartoons. All in less than five minutes! Below.

