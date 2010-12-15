Glenn Beck: Welcome To My 'favourite Things' Episode! Here's A Christmas Survival Bag

Glenn Beck, who I once speculated was gunning to be the next Oprah Winfrey, took a page from the talk show queen today and did his own favourite things episode.



He really did this.

You’re on my favourite things episode!…You’re supposed to cry…everybody is going home with some of the stuff I am going to highlight today.

This included:

“A survival bag. It’s a Christmas survival bag! Ho ho ho everybody we’re all going to die. There I said it.”

I think he was joking. Or not. He’s also gave away urban survival playing cards. Vid of all the other goodies below.



