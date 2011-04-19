The Daily Caller And Andrew Breitbart Are Accusing Glenn Beck Of Stealing Content

Apparently now that Glenn Beck has officially parted ways with Fox he is fair game.



This morning the conservative website The Daily Caller published a long attack piece on Beck accusing him of lifting material for his TV show without attributing.

The Caller provides numerous examples, some of which have been refuted already by The Blaze who has put together a series of clips showing Beck citing bloggers on air.

Without going through each example, and based solely on my having watched a lot of Beck, I have to say I find this a bit of a stretch. In every instance where I’ve had to Google whatever strange and/or tenuous claim Beck is making the source is always provided on his show.

Who’s to say. Maybe they missed some. As Alex Pareene points out at Salon, there is no such thing as a perfect record when it comes to attribution (ahem NYT and The Daily Show to name but a very, very, few).

The tone of the piece, however, suggests this might be about something else.

Quoted early on is Andrew Breitbart who says that while he “grateful for the many times he has credited me and my sites…sometimes he also uses other peoples’ work without crediting them, making it appear as though it were his own. But especially since adopting ‘The Truth Has No Agenda’ slogan – and trying to deliberately re-position himself as the pious conscience and judge of many of those he took content from – he has exposed himself to his new motto’s unforgiving standard.”

Emphasis mine.

Translation: Beck’s The Blaze called out Breitbart protegee James O’Keefe for his misleading take down of NPR originally posted to the Daily Caller. And did it so well and thoroughly as to receive kudos from many in the MSM and mark itself as a serious player in the online news game. So, pretty much what Breitbart keeps attempting to do and failing. Spectacularly so on occasion.

Anyway, the undercurrent here is that Beck is no longer playing by the rules and some people aren’t happy about that.

That’s not to say the Daily Caller’s interest in cable TV attribution practices isn’t appreciated. They should perhaps consider turning it into a series. I’d be curious to see if anyone comes out well.

