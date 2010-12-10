Glenn Beck criticises Sarah Palin For Saying Julian Assange Should Be Hunted Like A Terrorist

Glynnis MacNicol
Beck Palin

We are officially on the other side of the looking glass.

Halfway through his show today Glenn Beck, who has seemingly come around to thinking WikiLeaks is a good thing — or at least not as bad as the governments it’s outing — expressed surprise and disappointment that Sarah Palin had called for Julian Assange to be hunted like a terrorist. 

Sarah Palin!

Said Beck: “Honestly some of these people are progressives.  Some of these people I don’t think have put everything together…[Cue tears]…The world has changed.”

Has it ever! 

Next question: Can the world survive the black hole that will be created when Sarah Palin’s facebook goes up against Glenn Beck’s chalkboard?  Vid below.

