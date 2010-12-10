Glenn Beck criticises Sarah Palin For Saying Julian Assange Should Be Hunted Like A Terrorist

We are officially on the other side of the looking glass.



Halfway through his show today Glenn Beck, who has seemingly come around to thinking WikiLeaks is a good thing — or at least not as bad as the governments it’s outing — expressed surprise and disappointment that Sarah Palin had called for Julian Assange to be hunted like a terrorist.

Sarah Palin!

Said Beck: “Honestly some of these people are progressives. Some of these people I don’t think have put everything together…[Cue tears]…The world has changed.”

Has it ever!

Next question: Can the world survive the black hole that will be created when Sarah Palin’s facebook goes up against Glenn Beck’s chalkboard? Vid below.



