Glenn Beck: George Soros "Absolutely Knows What The WikiLeaks Operation Is"

Here is the short version.



From the O’Reilly Factor last night: “Assange is being represented by the attorney who is doing pro bono work for Open Society.”

Open Society is a George Soros foundation. Though, it should probably be pointed out that, under current law, sharing attorneys is not actually considered evidence of guilt or collusion.

Beck admits that he doesn’t “know if Soros had a hand in [WikiLeaks] but I think he absolutely knows what the operation is.”

If someone made a comic book of Glenn Beck, George Soros would depicted as one big, flaming, rotating eye.

Meanwhile, similar to Al Qaeda’s ‘Operation Hemorrhage’ WikiLeaks is again a “perfect storm” which is attempting to defeat us with “thousand cuts.” And is possibly colluding with the American communist party to create “chaos.” O’Reilly is less than convinced; he thinks the power of media figures like himself and Beck and Fox News and the WSJ work as a “bulwark” against just that. Video below.





Still here? Why not follow us on Twitter or bookmark us here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.