GLENN BECK: Last Night's Monologue Was The 'Most Dangerous...I Wasn't Thinking, Just Venting'

Last night, not that long after President Mubarak surprised the world by not resigning, Fox News opted to cut out of live coverage to go to Glenn Beck‘s regularly scheduled (live) show.



This is not all that unusual. Despite his slipping ratings Beck is a juggernaut for Fox and it’s rare for them to preempt (they did two Fridays ago on the first day the networks went wall-to-wall with Egypt coverage, but Beck is often taped on Friday and it wasn’t clear if this was also the case that day).

Anyway, last night’s segue from shock in Egypt to Glenn Beck’s caliphate was more jarring than usual — it is one thing to be unhinged when the world is somewhat steady; entirely another when viewers have spent much of the day watching a historic moment for the Middle East.

And Beck was especially unhinged last night — so much so, that I actually turned it off four minutes in.

But apparently Beck himself is aware of this! On his radio show today he said “I got halfway through and thought in my head, this is the most dangerous monologue because I’m not even thinking right now, I’m just venting.”

Who says Beck isn’t capable of self-awareness….we’ll see whether any of it trickles over into tonight’s show.

Vid below.



