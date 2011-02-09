CALIPHATE: Glenn Beck Fills 3 Chalkboards With Conspiracy Theories He Has 'Correctly' Predicted

Apparently, Glenn Beck has been listening.



Beck devoted most of the hour to (sort of) toning down his caliphate rhetoric today, returned momentarily to his ‘e4 plan’, and clarified that he wasn’t suggesting that the Muslim Brotherhood and the SEIU and Van Jones were in collusion with each other. Simply that they were all interested in a New World Order.

He also professed confusion over the widespread outrage at his Egypt ‘explanation’ since every other conspiracy theory he’s ever come up with has come true.

Including where Elvis really is.

Kidding. Just the regular suspects. Video below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.