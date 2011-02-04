Chris Matthews: Glenn Beck Is Today's Number One 'Exporter Of Fear'

Glenn Beck’s ‘explanation‘ of the Egyptian crisis the other day has outraged certain quarters of the media.



Last night Chris Matthews jumped on board calling Beck “today’s number one exploiter of fear.” People like him “scare us, set blame and then try best they can to reap the benefits.”

“Yesterday when we were giving you the latest news from Cairo and the White House, Beck was preaching the coming of the caliphate. That’s right, the coming of the caliphate. ‘Oh, we’ve got trouble in River City.’ The mad professor is prophesizing now that Britain, France, Spain and Portugal are all going to be grabbed up by the second coming of the Ottoman empire.”

“Why is Beck selling this fear? Because he doesn’t want to deal with the problem at hand. It’s too tricky for him, as it is for most of us. So what are Beck and the troublemakers doing? They’re scaring people into a frenzy over the coming of a global caliphate. And to what effect? To fight for Mubarak? To place blame if we don’t? To encourage Mubarak to fight the people in the streets? No. I’ll bet Its to begin a long campaign of fear, something to talk about on the radio, something to scare people with.”

