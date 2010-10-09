Glenn Beck Proves The Country Is Doomed By Pointing To Business Insider Headlines

It’s no secret that Glenn Beck thinks America is in serious trouble.



But we’re proud to say that for the first time, he’s making that case by sharing Business Insider headlines with his viewers.

In a recent segment on “The Roots And Dangers Of Fabian Socialism,” Beck showed of a series of BI headlines, all from one day, to show his viewers just how bad things are getting. We admit, they don’t paint a rosy picture.

The clip is long, but the good stuff comes right at the beginning:



