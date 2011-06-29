Glenn Beck And Family Harassed At Bryant Park Movies Last Night

Glenn Beck and his family went to the (notoriously overcrowded) summer movie showing in Bryant Park last night.

His presence there was not a secret — a number of people on my Facebook page were Tweeting about it — and from the way he tells it some badly behaved New Yorkers made their evening scarily uncomfortable.



Beck says that shortly after he arrived someone kicked wine on his wife’s back and their blanket.

Now, to be fair, Bryant Park movie showings are generally so packed it’s necessary to get there five hours in advance to secure a spot, so it’s unclear whether the wine spilling was intentional.

This part sounds less accidental and more upsetting.

When his wife and daughter got up to find a bathroom some people apparently stood up and shouted “We hate conservatives here.” (Quick, someone notify Wall St.)

Said Beck: “We didn’t leave. My staff said this morning said why didn’t you leave right away. That was uncomfortable. I said because I have a right to watch a movie and enjoy a movie with my family in the park. I have a right.”

And (with familiar hyperbole): “If I had suggested, and I almost did, “Wow, does anybody have a rope? Because there’s tree here. You could just lynch me.’ And I think there would have been a couple in the crowd that would have.”

Beck blames the hipsters (and honestly, one of the reasons to avoid the Bryant Park movie series is the overabundance of hipsters).

“I really feel sorry for you,” he continued. “Here you are, 25 years old, and you are so lost and so arrogant and so convinced that you are absolutely 100 per cent right. And you are helping craft a system that is fuelled by hate. You’re being used, and you don’t even know it. You’re building a system fuelled by the very things you say you hate: special interests, the rich, the powerful, global corporations — that’s who’s pulling your string.”

Hello Williamsburg?

Next time Beck should give the Brooklyn Bridge ‘Movies With a View’ series a shot. While there’s no guarantee there will be conservatives, there will certainly be a crowd that knows how to behave like real New Yorkers (i.e. ignore you).





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.