Glenn Beck Uses 400 Sandwiches To Demonstrate Washington's 'Ridiculous' Budget Talks

Apologies Michelle Obama!



At his live Broke special in Pittsburgh last week Glenn Beck used 400 Primanti bros sandwiches (“It’s just unnecessary to have that much food. That’s why Michelle Obama cries herself to sleep every night thinking of Primanti bros.”) to demonstrate how ridiculous the conversations between politicians in Washington really are.

Namely, if the national budget is represented by obscene amounts of food you’d still need a tweezer to pick up the amount the government is actually willing to cut. His version is more fun.

Also, after a year of warning that we’d soon be living in an America we wouldn’t recognise Beck is relieved that the New York Times has finally ‘caught up’ to the California crisi: “Well, welcome to the party New York Times!”

Meanwhile, Beck is apparently still smarting from a year-and-a-half old article hed.

“You use a thesaurus, you don’t just say crazy. What was it you called me a ‘Fox News’s Mad, Apocalyptic, Tearful Rising Star.’ It’s too easy to call me crazy.” Indeed. Video below.



