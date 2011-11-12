Glenn Beck Is Launching A Political Comedy Show

Glenn Beck is beefing up the line-up of his newly launched GBTV network.



Regular viewers of Beck’s new show will recognise comedian Brian Sack who makes regular appearances there and is launching his own political comedy show on the network this evening.

Sack tells Jon Bershad at Mediaite that ‘B.S. of A.’ will not be a political show:

“The intention never was to create a “right-leaning Daily Show” but rather a show that didn’t have its flag planted so far down the left end of the spectrum that it was blind to the nonsense going on there. I’d love people to have a smidgen of objectivity. I’m not an ideologue or partisan. I’m probably a Penn Jillette/Drew Carey libertarian. I’m not registered for either crappy political party and I think the bulk of Congress is a self-interested schmuck-fest that keeps passing terrible laws.”

Here’s a preview.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

