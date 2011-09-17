HELLO AMERICA: Go Inside The Offices Of Glenn Beck's 'The Blaze'

Ever wondered what it’s like to work with Glenn Beck?



Here’s your answer: Yes, there are chalkboards.

Just over a year ago Beck launched The Blaze (named after Moses and the burning bush), a news and opinion website headed up by editor in chief Scott Baker, formerly of Breitbart TV.

In January he turned a lot of heads when he scooped up Betsy Morgan, former CEO of Huffington Post to run it. Further proof to many that Beck intended to expand the Blaze beyond the usual opinion and news aggregation fare.

To wit, in March the site gained widespread media attention for debunking James O’Keefe‘s NPR sting video.

In August the site, which benefits from Beck’s large following but is separate from Beck’s own website, clocked 5 million uniques.

Earlier this week The Blaze invited us to take a tour of their new offices located in midtown Manhattan on the floor space occupied by Beck’s company Mercury Radio and Arts.

