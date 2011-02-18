Glenn Beck Blasts Google Again, Says It's "Creepy"

Glenn Beck has been firing at Google this week, hammering it for being loose with privacy, “hard-left leaning,” and too-tight with the government. He continued his assault last night.



We don’t know if this will have any effect on Google, but Beck does have a large, loyal audience. At the end of the clip it sounds like he’s going to recommend Bing.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

