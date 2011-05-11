What It's Like Working For Glenn Beck

STARTUP 2011, NEW YORK — Betsy Morgan helped Arianna Huffington build the Huffington Post, and now she’s helping Glenn Beck build The Blaze into a big news site.



After she spoke on stage at SAI’s Startup 2011, we pulled her aside and asked her about what it’s like working for Beck. She said it’s not that different from working with Arianna, actually. They’re both maniacally focused on building their businesses.

In fact, while Beck is doing his radio show he keeps an eye on Chart Beat, the analytics that monitor who is reading The Blaze.

Below is our talk with Morgan, enjoy!

Betsy Morgan is President of The Blaze. Before working for Glenn Beck’s news site, Morgan was a CEO at The Huffington Post, where she kept web traffic coming in deluges after the 2008 Obama election. She has also served as President at New York Women in Communications and Senior VP at CBS.



