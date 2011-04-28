GLENN BECK: Maybe It's Lack Of Education That Makes People Interested In Donald Trump

Glynnis MacNicol

Glenn Beck does his own Birther scolding, except unlike Obama he is not blaming the media.

The Fed has its first press conference today in almost a century.  No one’s paying attention to it because THE BIRTH CERTIFICATE FINALLY CAME IN…Why is it more people care about what Donald Trump is saying than what the Fed is doing?  Is it a lack of education?  Maybe it is. Are we more up on reality TV than reality? 

 

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.