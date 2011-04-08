The View Thinks Glenn Beck Is "Treacherous And Despicable"...And Other Morning-After Reflections On The FOX Split

Since yesterday’s announcement, it seems almost everyone on TV has had something to say about Glenn Beck‘s precipitous departure from Fox News.



Chris Matthews naturally thinks Media Matters gets the credit (they don’t).

Donny Deutsch is, er, glad to see him go: “he’s a despicable putz.”

Glenn Beck thinks that Judge Napolitano should replace him.

Lawrence O’Donnell thinks Beck will end up like Larry King.

Jon Stewart asks Mike Huckabee what Beck is “transitioning” from.

The ladies of the View discuss whether Beck merely has bigger things to do, he’s “treacherous, morbid, and despicable,” or that Ailes was simply tired of advertisers jumping ship.

In at least two of these cases (you know who you are MSNBC) one imagines that behind-the-scenes many folks are in a panic over the fact their content will not be so easily provided for them going forward.

