The View Thinks Glenn Beck Is "Treacherous And Despicable"...And Other Morning-After Reflections On The FOX Split

Glynnis MacNicol
Glenn beck the view

Since yesterday’s announcement, it seems almost everyone on TV has had something to say about Glenn Beck‘s precipitous departure from Fox News. 

  • Chris Matthews naturally thinks Media Matters gets the credit (they don’t).
  • Donny Deutsch is, er, glad to see him go: “he’s a despicable putz.”
  • Glenn Beck thinks that Judge Napolitano should replace him.
  • Lawrence O’Donnell thinks Beck will end up like Larry King.
  • Jon Stewart asks Mike Huckabee what Beck is “transitioning” from.
  • The ladies of the View discuss whether Beck merely has bigger things to do, he’s “treacherous, morbid, and despicable,” or that Ailes was simply tired of advertisers jumping ship.

 

In at least two of these cases (you know who you are MSNBC) one imagines that behind-the-scenes many folks are in a panic over the fact their content will not be so easily provided for them going forward. 

Visit msnbc.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

Chris Matthews naturally thinks Media Matters gets the credit (they don't).

Lawrence O'Donnell thinks Beck will end up like Larry King.

Visit msnbc.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

The Daily Show With Jon Stewart Mon - Thurs 11p / 10c Exclusive - Mike Huckabee Extended Interview Pt. 1 www.thedailyshow.com Daily Show Full Episodes Political humour & Satire Blog The Daily Show on Facebook

Glenn Beck thinks that Judge Napolitano should replace him.

Now see the 5 people who could replace Glenn Beck >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

features thewire-us tv