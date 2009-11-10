Glenn Beck Becomes Publishing Legend With Creepy Children's Book

File this under Things That Might Severely Traumatize Your Children: Glenn Beck has authored a holiday tome for kiddies entitled “The Christmas Sweater,” and according to publisher Simon & Schuster, it will debut at No. 1 on the New York Time’s children’s picture book bestseller list.



Anyone else vaguely disturbed by this? Confused? Amused? All of the above?

Well, Beck gets the last laugh: The hyper-emotional, hugely popular Fox News personality has plans for total domination of the publishing world. He aims to corner every market — no matter how wrong — and so far, he’s succeeded. Then again, Beck is the next Oprah,

Case in point: With “The Christmas Sweater: A Picture Book,” Beck will have five consecutive No. 1 books, and on four different lists no less, says Simon & Schuster.

He has prevailed in hardcover fiction (for his novel “The Christmas Sweater”); hardcover nonfiction (“Arguing With Idiots” and “An Inconvenient Book”); nonfiction paperback (“Glenn Beck’s Common Sense”).

And now, the kiddie niche.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.