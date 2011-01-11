Sarah Palin Responds To AZ Shootings Through Glenn Beck: "I Hate Violence, I Hate War"

Glenn Beck has apparently decided to throw Sarah Palin a political life preserver.



Beck was notably silent about the Giffords shooting over the weekend but jumped in to the deep end today on his radio show reading aloud some emails he exchanged over the weekend with Palin.

According to Beck he wrote to her saying:

“Sarah, as you know, peace is always the answer. I know you are felling the same heat, if not much more on this. I want you to know you have my full support.”

He then encouraged her to get some protection because and “attempt on you could bring the Republic down.”

Indeed.

Palin responded via email, which Beck read out loud:

I hate violence. I hate war. Our children will not have peace if politicos just capitalise on this to succeed in portraying anyone as inciting terror and violence.

Beck must be feeling the heat of the weekend’s rising criticism over the nation’s heated rhetoric and his role in it because he started today’s show by noting he had only mentioned Gabrielle Giffords on his show once: “I used her as an example of someone with some political courage.”

But his decision to back Palin is a bit puzzling. She needs him far more than he needs her. A fact made all the more clear by her decision to speak through him instead of coming out and addressing this in person.

Actually, I’m not sure he needs her at all and it’s clear the political tides have been turning against her for a while now. So why the clear vote of support? I suspect in the long run it’s just a way to give him additional leverage in complaining about how the media is so quick to blame him for the behaviour of crazy people.

You can listen to the full audio here >

