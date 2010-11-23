Glenn Beck Calls Barbara Bush 'The Oatmeal Box Lady'

In an exclusive interview with Larry King set to air tonight, former First Lady Barbara Bush, speaking alongside her husband George Bush, Sr., said of Sarah Palin: “I sat next to her once and I thought she’s beautiful… and I think she’s very happy in Alaska, and I hope she’ll stay there.”



Tell us how you really feel Barbara?

Palin’s sometime defender Glenn Beck shot back at Bush on his radio show today, saying that while he “really likes Barbara” and that she’s “weathered a storm,” her comments on Palin were “very rude.” He said that Bush’s comments on Palin’s appearance were comparable to his calling Barbara Bush “the Oatmeal box lady.”

But at least Barbara Bush looks better than Larry King. King’s been “dead for 25 years,” said Beck. He makes Barbara Bush “look like she’s 30.”

