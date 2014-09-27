Go Behind The Scenes At The Luxury Resort Hosting The Ryder Cup In Scotland This Year

The Ryder Cup kicked off today and action is already exciting, both on and off the golf course.
This year, the biennial golf tournament takes place at Gleneagles Hotel in Scotland. It’s the first time since 1973 that the Cup is taking place in Scotland, and only the second time in history.
Europe enters the tournament the favourites, with the United States a large underdog in terms of betting odds. But anything could happen.
No place could be more suited for high pressure golf than the courses at Gleneagles. The grounds, as well as the other hotel facilities, are held to the highest standards of perfection. Directors at the hotel have been planning for the Ryder Cup for years, preparing for the festivities and the influx of people.
Gleneagles will mark its 90th anniversary by hosting the eagerly awaited biennial Ryder Cup, which kicks off today and runs through Sunday.
Gleneagles was named the best golf resort in the world for the third year running at the 2014 ULTRA awards.
Linkman Duncan Hunter, who greets guests on arrival, poses for a photograph outside the hotel, which sits on 850 acres of beautiful land in Perthshire, Scotland.
The luxurious hotel was built in 1924 and boasts its own railroad station. The 2005 G8 Summit took place at the hotel, as well.
Gleneagles has four different fine dining restaurants, including one named after its chef, Andrew Fairlie, the only restaurant in Scotland to receive two Michelin Stars.
There are 232 bedrooms, including 26 luxury suites. The hotel consistently ranks among the best hotels in the world and has won numerous awards, including five red stars from the AA every year since 1986.
Other features of the hotel include 'off-road driving, horse-riding, polo, shooting, archery, and gun dog training,' according to its LinkedIn page. The facility is also home to the British School of Falconry.
Gleneagles has been preparing for the Ryder Cup festivities since it was announced they would host in 2008.
In preparation, the hotel spent almost $US30 million dollars and renovations and modern facilities, including a new world-class spa.
The golf courses are, of course, spotless. Head grounds keepers, like Stephen Chappell pictured below, have labored for months making sure the greens are even, consistent, and primed for optimal ball-speed possible.
The hotel actually has three world-class golf courses on site. The PGA Centenary course, where golfers will compete for the Cup this year, was designed by Jack Nicklaus and opened in 1993.
Other notable tournaments that have been played at Gleneagles also include the Curtis Cup, the Women's British Open, and the Scottish Open. Every year since 1999, Gleneagles hosts its own championship, sponsored by Johnnie Walker. Golf attendant Cameron Ferguson, is seen below in the one of the course's many changing rooms
In typical luxurious fashion, the Ryder Cup trophy arrived on the grounds earlier this month via helicopter.
As we speak, the Ryder Cup is underway. The golf may be exciting and surprising, but we know that every facet of the course and its facilities have been perfected, leaving nothing to chance.
