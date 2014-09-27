Go Behind The Scenes At The Luxury Resort Hosting The Ryder Cup In Scotland This Year

REUTERS/Paul Hackett The perfect grounds at Gleneagles.

The Ryder Cup kicked off today and action is already exciting, both on and off the golf course.

This year, the biennial golf tournament takes place at Gleneagles Hotel in Scotland. It’s the first time since 1973 that the Cup is taking place in Scotland, and only the second time in history.

Europe enters the tournament the favourites, with the United States a large underdog in terms of betting odds. But anything could happen.

No place could be more suited for high pressure golf than the courses at Gleneagles. The grounds, as well as the other hotel facilities, are held to the highest standards of perfection. Directors at the hotel have been planning for the Ryder Cup for years, preparing for the festivities and the influx of people.

