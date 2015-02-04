Gleneagles, the luxury resort that just hosted the Ryder Cup, is up for sale for $300 million

REUTERS/Paul Hackett The perfect grounds at Gleneagles.

This year, the biennial Ryder Cupgolf tournament took place at Gleneagles Hotel in Scotland. It was the first time since 1973 that the Cup took place in Scotland, and only the second time in history.

Now, Diageo plc, the beverage company that owns Glenagles, has but the resort on the market, asking $US300 million for the facility.

No place could be more suited for high pressure golf than the courses at Gleneagles. The grounds, as well as the other hotel facilities, are held to the highest standards of perfection. The entire grounds are quite remarkable.

