Gleneagles, the luxury resort that just hosted the Ryder Cup, is up for sale for $300 million

REUTERS/Paul HackettThe perfect grounds at Gleneagles.
This year, the biennial Ryder Cupgolf tournament took place at Gleneagles Hotel in Scotland. It was the first time since 1973 that the Cup took place in Scotland, and only the second time in history.
Now, Diageo plc, the beverage company that owns Glenagles, has but the resort on the market, asking $US300 million for the facility.
No place could be more suited for high pressure golf than the courses at Gleneagles. The grounds, as well as the other hotel facilities, are held to the highest standards of perfection. The entire grounds are quite remarkable.
Gleneagles was named the best golf resort in the world for the third year running at the 2014 ULTRA awards.
Linkman Duncan Hunter, who greets guests on arrival, poses for a photograph outside the hotel, which sits on 850 acres of beautiful land in Perthshire, Scotland.
The luxurious hotel was built in 1924 and boasts its own railroad station. The 2005 G8 Summit took place at the hotel, as well.
Gleneagles has four different fine dining restaurants, including one named after its chef, Andrew Fairlie, the only restaurant in Scotland to receive two Michelin Stars.
There are 232 bedrooms, including 26 luxury suites. The hotel consistently ranks among the best hotels in the world and has won numerous awards, including five red stars from the AA every year since 1986.
Other features of the hotel include 'off-road driving, horse-riding, polo, shooting, archery, and gun dog training,' according to its LinkedIn page. The facility is also home to the British School of Falconry.
In preparation, the hotel spent almost $30 million dollars and renovations and modern facilities, including a new world-class spa.
The golf courses are, of course, spotless. Head grounds keepers, like Stephen Chappell pictured below, labored for months making sure the greens are even, consistent, and primed for optimal ball-speed possible.
The hotel actually has three world-class golf courses on site. The PGA Centenary course, where golfers competed for the Cup this year, was designed by Jack Nicklaus and opened in 1993.
Other notable tournaments that have been played at Gleneagles also include the Curtis Cup, the Women's British Open, and the Scottish Open. Every year since 1999, Gleneagles hosts its own championship, sponsored by Johnnie Walker. Golf attendant Cameron Ferguson, is seen below in the one of the course's many changing rooms .
