The Host Of The 2015 Super Bowl Will Be...

Photo: AP

Glendale, Arizona will host the 2015 Super Bowl, the NFL announced today.Glendale (outside Phoenix) and Tampa were the two cities vying to play host.



The game will be held at the University of Phoenix Stadium — where plenty of big college and pro games have been played.

In 2008, the city hosted Super Bowl XLII between the Giants and the then-undefeated Patriots.

Indianapolis, New Orleans, and New York/New Jersey will host the next three Super Bowls.

