Glencore shares are getting obliterated again

Mining giant Glencore’s stocks are being dumped heavily again on Monday, falling by 10.5% as of 9:47 a.m. UK time (4:47 a.m. ET).

Goldman Sachs speculated last week that the company would not be able to hold onto its BBB investment-grade credit rating, and risked being downgraded to junk.

Here’s how it looks — the share price dipped below £0.90 for the first time ever, after dipping below £1.00 for the first time ever on Friday.

Other miners are suffering today, but Antofagasta, Anglo American, BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto are all down by between 1% and 3%, not the double-digit collapse Glencore is pressing against.

Since the end of April, it’s been one long grind, with Glencore share prices sliding ever-lower, tracking tumbling commodities. In fact, the shares have lost more than two-thirds of their value over the period:

NOW WATCH: The rich and powerful are going crazy over these luxury SUVs with bathrooms and cable TV



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.