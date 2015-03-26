Glencore is closing its West Wallsend coal mine in New South Wales

Photo: Luke Sharrett/Getty Images

Glencore will shut its West Wallsend underground coal mine in NSW next year because of a difficult market for coal.

The global mining company blamed the coal market and economic conditions.

The mine is now scheduled to close in mid-2016.

“We appreciate the impact this will have on our employees and their families, as well as the local communities and businesses supported by West Wallsend’s annual spend of almost $200 million across the area,” the company said in a statement.

Glencore closed its mines for three weeks over the Christmas period and announced it would reduce coal production in Australia by 15 million tonnes in 2015, a cut of more than 20%.

